FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton City School District, formerly known as the Fulton Red Raiders, are among many schools in New York State looking for a mascot rebrand.

Following a meeting on April 18 with the New York State Board of Regents, they unanimously approved new rules that will ban the use of Native American culture by schools in New York State.

Since, all offending schools have been working to come up with a new mascot.

Fulton Schools has released a Second FCSD Stakeholder Advisory Logo Committee Survey available to students, parents, staff members and community members to vote on.

The three choices are:

Dragon According to their survey, Dragons were one of the top most-suggested names in our community survey. The committee felt they adhered to the logo criteria while also providing an impressive and intimidating mascot that many students could be proud of. The committee also felt that dragons offered the easiest means of maintaining the current color scheme of red and green. With the exception of SUNY Cortland, there are no other schools using “dragons” in our immediate area. You can read the rest when you vote.

Eagle According to their survey, Eagles were the top most-suggested name in our community survey. The committee felt they adhered to the logo criteria while also appealing to local wildlife and history (eagles have been nesting again in the Fulton area and have even made appearances at recent graduations). You can read the rest when you vote.

Wolf According to their survey, Wolves (or Wolf Pack) were one of the top most-suggested names in our community survey. The committee felt they adhered to the logo criteria and — by using Wolf Pack rather than just Wolves — emphasized the importance of community, camaraderie and unity. There are only a limited number of schools using “Wolves” in our immediate area (Union Springs, etc.) and none using “Wolf Pack. You can read the rest when you vote.



From the results of the survey, the stakeholder advisory committee will take the input and narrow down the selections from three to two. They will then “present the final two options to the student body by means of the student culture teams for review, discussion and presentation,” said the survey.

The students will then get a chance to vote.

After the mascot is officially chosen, the process of creating a logo will begin.

You can find the survey HERE.