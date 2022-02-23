FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Fulton Police, a bus driver for the Fulton City School District has been arrested for raping a 16-year-old student.

Police say they originally received information about a possible inappropriate relationship between a 16-year-old student and their bus driver. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the bus driver had inappropriate conversations with the 16-year-old over social media and had engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim.

Police identified the bus driver as Daniel D. Harris, 27 years old, of Hannibal.

Harris has been charged with the following:

Rape 3rd Degree – Class E Felony

Disseminating Indecent Material To Minors 2nd Degree – Class E Felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Police say the conduct did not occur on a bus or on school property.

The Fulton City School District and the bus service contracted to transport students were made aware of the situation. Both entities were fully cooperative in the investigation, and Harris is no longer employed as a bus driver.