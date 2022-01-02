Fulton City School District operating under a 2-hour delay Monday for students only

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Returning from winter break, Fulton City School District students will have a 2-hour delay on Monday, January 3, for faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 testing before the school day starts.

According to a press release issued by Fulton City School District, starting on January 3, 2022, FCSD will offer free COVID testing (ID Now) for symptomatic students and staff to get students back to learning and staff back to work as soon as possible when they are experiencing symptoms.

If staff or students have a negative test, they can return to work or school once their symptoms have resolved.

FCSD says they are working with the Oswego County Department of Health and their nine-county school districts to determine how and when to implement new ‘Test to Stay’ procedures.

Students are being required to wear masks during school and at after-school events.

Testing schedules and information for the week of January 3-7 can be seen below:

Testing for symptomatic students and staff will be available by appointment only at the COVID Testing Center (Lanigan Elementary Door 7): 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

Appointments can be made through the school nurse or by calling the COVID Testing Center at 315-593-5509. Students under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Students are asked to park in designated spaces outside of door seven at Lanigan and remain in their car. The testing staff will come out to the car to administer the test.