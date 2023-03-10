FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Late February, a Fulton grandmother, 46-year-old Heather Smith, pushed two grandkids, ages three and five, into the Oswego River.

On March 10, the mother of those children, 23-year-old Crystina Mintonye, was arrested for endangering their welfare. She knowingly left them in the care of Smith, even know she was aware of her mental health and substance abuse issues, according to Fulton Police.

Additionally, Mintonye’s 19-year-old husband Richard Mintonye, both of Fulton were arrested following an investigation where they admitted to missing feedings for the two month old.

“This led to the child being hospitalized for several days, where after receiving proper nutrition from hospital staff, they gained weight steadily,” said Fulton PD.

When police began investigating, they found out that the Mintonye’s had a child together. The now two month old weighed in at 6 pounds at the time.

The Fulton Police worked in conjunction with Oswego County Child Protective Services and continued investigating the family.

Crystina L. Mintonye was charged with:

2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

(for the incident in February)

1 count of Assault in the Third Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

(for the incident with the 2 month old)

Richard C. Mintonye Jr. was charged with:

1 count of Assault in the Third Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

1 count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Crystina and Richard Mintonye are being held pending arraignment in Fulton City Court.