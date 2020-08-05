Fulton dedicates police patrols to address residents’ quality-of-life issues

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton announced on Wednesday it will dedicate police officers to visit neighborhoods and talk with residents about how the police can improve the quality of life for the community.

Two plainclothes officers with clear identification will be assigned to areas throughout the city to engage neighbors in discussions, build stronger relationships, and create specific plans to address concerns.

“It’s important for our officers to have a relationship with the people who live in Fulton. These dedicated patrols will give people a non-official way to communicate with the officers and for the people and the officers to get to know each other,” Chief Craig Westbrook stated.

“The safety of our community is the highest priority. This initiative is the first in a series of new approaches that will be rolled out. We want to give community members and our officers every opportunity to join together and learn from one another. By placing more officers directly in neighborhoods, we aim to focus on the safety and nuisance concerns that have become too much of a disruption to the quality of life. Visible police presence in our neighborhoods will help build critical relationships with the community we serve and start to build confidence that the safety of our neighborhoods is a priority,” said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.