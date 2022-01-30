Fulton Fire Chief gives tips on using space heaters safely, following same day fires

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After responding to two fires within 24 hours last week, Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard gave some tips on safely using space heaters.

One of the two fires Howard and his team responded to was started due to a combustible being too close to a space heater.

“Make sure you keep combustibles away from space heaters. Anything that can catch on fire. Usually, we tell people to keep them three feet away or read the operational instructions,” he said.

These are not the first fires to be started because of a space heater, and Howard says it’s essential to know how to use them safely.

“Understand your fuel source, “he said. “If there’s an extension cord or electric, understand that they draw a lot of power and that if you put an extension cord in the equation, most extension cords are not rated for the wattage or the power that these heaters require.”

Learning to operate a space heater safely is not the only thing. Howard says to make sure the smoke detectors are working correctly and that you have enough to keep you safe.

“Make sure they have smoke detectors on all floors. We have a lot of people have furnaces. A lot of people have water heaters. A lot of people have stuff in their basement that can catch fire, but they don’t have smoke detectors in their basement,” says Howard.

“It saves valuable time if they’re going off to get you out.”