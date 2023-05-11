FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton City School District has dismissed G. Ray Bodley High School for the day following an incident where a cell phone ignited in a classroom.

The school was evacuated around 10:05 a.m., and the Fulton Fire Department, county and state agencies are currently on the scene and checking out the situation.

The school says there are no reported injuries.

High school students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

“Parents who wish to pick up their high school children should use Cedar Street and pick up at the parking area near the tennis courts. William Gillard Drive is closed to traffic. Students who ride buses will be transported home. We will not transport students to the afternoon CiTi programs,” said Fulton City School District.

