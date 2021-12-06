Fulton launches “Dasher Dollars” program to support small businesses

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton has introduced a new program to support small businesses and inject money back into the community during the holidays.

“Dasher Dollars” is an opportunity for the community to spend $25 in return for $50 in “Dasher Dollars” to be spent at participating businesses.

Dollars will be on sale starting Thursday, December 9 from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m. at City Municipal Building, 141 S First St. If dollars do not sell out, the remaining supply will be sold Friday, December 10 starting at 9 a.m., at the same location, until sold out.

The program will run through Jan 31, 2022. For questions or to become a participating business contact Fulton CDA, Amanda Rice, or Sarah Farley at 315-593-7166.