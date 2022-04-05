FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton Police Department share that they arrested a man three times within six hours after a series of traffic violations.

Derik M. Winn, 33, was first arrested after a traffic stop on April 3 at 3:03 a.m., police say. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, and no/inadequate lights.

Later that morning, police say they arrested Winn again around 5:54 a.m. after another traffic stop. This time, police state that he was charged with moving from a lane unsafely, an inadequate muffler, and operating a vehicle without insurance, in addition to being charged a second time with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, and an unregistered motor vehicle.

Less than three hours later, at 8:23 a.m., police say that Winn was arrested again following a traffic stop. Winn was charged — for the third time — with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The City of Fulton Police Department say that Winn was released each time per the New York State Bail Reform.