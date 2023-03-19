FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man has been arrested on Child Pornography Charges after State Police in Fulton found images and videos on his cell phone and his computer.

37-year-old Joshua J. Demars from Fulton was arrested at his house on Sunday, March 19, following an investigation by the New York State Police Troop D – Computer Crime Unit.

At Demars house, investigators located images and videos on his cell phone and computer consistent with the sexual exploitation of children.

State Police in Fulton arrested Demars for the following charges:

(3) counts of Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child, class “E” felony

(2) counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, class “D” felony

(1) count of Tampering with Evidence, class “E” felony.

Demars was transported to the Oswego County CAP Court and is being remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $2,500 cash Bail and $5,000 bond.

State Police were assisted by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Fulton Police Department.

The investigation is continuing.