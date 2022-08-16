FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after beating up an 82-year-old man.

Police say Cody Backus went into Marshell “Lowell” Foster’s home on July 21 and attacked him, causing brain injuries.

Foster died Monday, August 15 from those injuries.

Backus is being held at the Oswego County Jail. His original charges have been upgraded to:

Murder in the second degree

Manslaughter in the first degree

His bail has been increased to 500 hundred thousand dollars.