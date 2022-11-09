FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A missing person case out of Western New York leads police to a home in Fulton.

The city of Fulton Police Department says they got a call from the Irondequoit Police Department in Monroe County about a missing 13-year-old girl on November 9.

After further investigation, Fulton Police say 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III met the 13-year-old victim from a social media app, and on November 7, drove to Monroe County where he picked up the victim from school and drove back to his house with her.

Police say Hammond then allegedly forced sexual contact with the victim over two days.

As a result, police arrested 35-year-old Bernard P. Hammond III of Fulton.

Hammond was charged with the following:

Four counts of Rape in the second degree – Class D Felony

One count of Criminal Sex Act second degree– Class D Felony

One count of Sex Abuse second degree – Class A Misdemeanor

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Hammond was later taken to the Oswego County Jail, where he will be arraigned at a later time.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Fulton Police Department at (315) 592-3426.