Fulton man arrested for sexual misconduct and marijuana-related endangerment of minors

FULTON, N.Y.(WSYR-TV)–On Tuesday, Fulton Police arrested Nathaniel A. Cook after two incidents involving inappropriate conduct with minors. In the first incident, Cook allegedly supplied marijuana to two minors, aged 12 and 15, who then smoked with him.

Cook has been accused of kissing the 15-year-old minor in the presence of other juveniles, and later engaging in intercourse with the victim. Cook was charged with one count of sexual misconduct and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all Class A misdemeanors.

Cook was later arrested for three counts each of the same charges related to three separate incidents of sexual misconduct with another 15-year-old over a three month period.

Cook was arraigned in Fulton City Court by Judge Hawthorne and was released on his own recognizance.

This charge has been lowered since March 31st when penal laws for marijuana were changed, whereas previously a defendant would be charged with a Class D Felony for supplying cannabis to a person under the age of 18. This follows changes in marijuana laws in NY which lower the severity of previous arrests.

Under the new laws, a defendant must be over the age of 21 and supply more than three ounces of cannabis to a person under 18 for it to be considered a felonious criminal sale of marijuana in the second degree.

Police say that in this case, the only applicable charge in this incident regarding marijuana is endangering the welfare of a child.