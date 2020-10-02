Fulton man charged with sex abuse

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is facing sex abuse charges.

William L. Hufnagle, 51, of Fulton, has been charged with sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child after a sex offense was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office back in August.

Hufnagle was arranged and bail was set at $1,000. He is due back in court later this month.