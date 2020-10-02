Fulton man charged with sex abuse

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man is facing sex abuse charges.
William L. Hufnagle, 51, of Fulton, has been charged with sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child after a sex offense was reported to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office back in August.
Hufnagle was arranged and bail was set at $1,000. He is due back in court later this month.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How Invisible Fence Helps Pets And The CNY Community
- Oneida Co. venue being tied to spread of COVID-19
- Mexico’s president met with signs of support and protest in Juarez
- Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren indicted by grand jury, charged with scheme to defraud
- Ithaca Police investigating a burglary at Tompkins Trust Company
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App