FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges.

On Monday, Fulton Police arrested Harvey P. Webster III, 30, or Fulton, on sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child charges. It is alleged that Webster had sexual contact with a victim less than 11 years old during the fall of 2020.

Webster was sent to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bail bond.