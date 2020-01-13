Fulton man turns himself in to authorities after seeing himself on TV

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A Fulton man turned himself in to authorities after seeing himself on NewsChannel 9.
Carl Ward, 24, of Fulton, was seen in this surveillance footage at Home Depot. The DeWitt Police Department asked the public to help identify him, as he was wanted for allegedly stealing from the store.
