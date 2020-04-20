Fulton Mayor: Memorial Day Salute is cancelled

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Doug Stevens, Committee President of the Memorial Day Salute, announced Monday that the Memorial Day Salute will be cancelled.

Doug Stevens said, “Due to the trying times we are facing, it has been decided to cancel the Memorial Day Salute event. Our major focus is protecting our Community and keeping them healthy! The Committee will meet again when it is safe and possibly plan a community event this Fall to celebrate Life!”

Mayor Michaels stated, “The Memorial Day Salute Committee has had to make the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the Memorial Day Salute event. We are collaborating on a possible fall festivity. The City of Fulton will still plan to memorialize those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice. We will work with our Veteran partners, the Police Department and Fire Department to formalize a COVID safe initiative.”

The American flags ordered through the Veterans and the honorary flags ordered through Oswego County Federal Credit Union will still be hung proudly as a tribute to our service men and woman.

