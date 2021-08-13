Fulton Mayor says eyesore trees in downtown need to ‘make like a tree’

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not to throw shade, but even Fulton mayor Deanna Michaels admits the trees in downtown Fulton are eyesores. She says they should become “histree”.

Hundreds of them line city streets, most of which leave much to be desired as far as looks.

Michaels was stumped in searching for a solution, then decided to branch out and replace them.

The city got some grant funding to replace trees last year, and Michaels is applying for even more funding now to get these out of the ground to lay down new roots in downtown.

“It makes such a difference. quality of life is in the little things we do. The little nuggets of success I call them. Everything we do from trimming a tree canopy, to replacing trees to painting the fire hydrants, that makes a difference. So, I do believe strongly that we need to invest in our downtown and replacing these trees is important,” Michaels said.

The plan is to bring more than 200 new trees that would vary in size. They would cover different areas throughout the city.

Earlier this year, Fulton was awarded millions of dollars in downtown revitalization money from New York State.

Michaels hopes this plan will “grow” and help Fulton look to the future.

“We know aesthetically the look of our downtown is so important. It is what people see downtown- trees that look like this,” Michaels said.

The city will know later this fall if the grant program is a go.