Fulton Medical Center unveils new 3D mammogram machine

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –Oswego Health is unveiling new technology in the fight against breast cancer.

On Thursday, they showed off a new 3D mammography unit at Fulton Medical Center. During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, many women delayed their routine screenings.

“We’ve performed about 20 percent less mammograms. So that means you know we have that knowledge that there are people in the community who may be overdue for their mammograms. And you know, now, as we introduce this new technology, I think it’s a good time to call attention to getting back in and getting screened again,” saidDr. Lisa Lai.

This new machine incorporates both 2D images and tomosynthesis scans, which creates a 3D digital picture of the breast, allowing the machine to get a better view of the tissue from all angles. This new type of imaging is ideal for more comfort during a breast cancer check, as it uses less compression than a normal mammogram, according to BreastCancer.org.

When breast cancer is detected before it spreads, the average 5-year survival rate is 99 percent.