Fulton nine-year-old reaches goal to raise money for Honor Flight veterans

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joan Overton of Fulton celebrated her birthday this week by giving back.

The now nine-year-old has reached her goal of raising $2,000 for veterans who are taking the Syracuse Honor Flight in May. It will go toward getting more wheelchairs for veterans who take the flight. Joan chose this cause to honor her grandfather, who recently passed away.

“It was mostly about my Grandpa Gary,” said Joan. “He was a veteran and like, I wanted to honor him.”

For the last three years, Joan has found a way to help out someone in need for her birthday. When she turned seven, she helped raise money for a local pit bull organization. For her eighth birthday, she had a fundraiser for Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“Joan, leading by example, is already starting to inspire other kids and that’s the part that makes me proud and proud to be her father,” said Mathew Overton, her father.

Joan plans on being at the Syracuse Airport in May when the veterans come home from Washington, D.C. after the Honor Flight.

