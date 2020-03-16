Fulton, Oswego YMCAs to expand child care services during coronavirus pandemic while closing all other services

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Family and Oswego YMCAs will expand child care services to help meet the needs of first responders and other essential workers in need of daytime child care due to the emergency-related closing of all schools in the region. Emergency drop-in child care for children in grades kindergarten through 6 starts Monday, March 16.

NewsChannel 9 is told that care will be available at Fulton and Oswego YMCAs, the hours of operation vary by location. Costs of care will range from $34 per day for currently enrolled SACC participants to $44 per day for all others.

Children currently in the School Age Child Care programs of either YMCA are eligible and so are the children of workers in essential services such as police, fire, emergency medical services, nursing and health care. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To register for service at the Oswego YMCA, 315-342-6082 and for the Fulton YMCA call 315-598-9622 during regular business hours.

At the same time, the two YMCAs will temporarily end all other services and activities in order to assist in preventing the spread of Coronavirus, in line with guidance received from state and federal authorities. YMCA buildings will be closed except for staff and clients in child care classes. The date of reopening of facilities will depend on governmental guidance.

“We are pleased to be able to offer a service to the community that will help our first responders to keep working to protect us,” said Kerrie Ann Webb, Oswego YMCA CEO.

“We hope this situation ends quickly but we are committed to helping for as long as needed. That’s what the YMCA is all about,” said Amy Leotta, Fulton Family YMCA Acting CEO.

The YMCA is in constant contact with state and local health and emergency response authorities and will adjust its services as needed or required.

People with questions may call the YMCAs at Oswego at 315-342-6082 or Fulton at 315-598-9622.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9