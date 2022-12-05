FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton.

Police have been concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m.

Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and police are now asking for the public’s help.

Police say Jackson has been known to frequent locations in Oswego County, as well as the Cayuga County area.

According to Police, Jackson may be concerned that she will face criminal prosecution, however, there are no pending charges or active warrants for her arrest.

Jackson is a white female, 5’03” tall and 145 pounds with brown or red hair and blue eyes. The last clothing description is unknown.

If you know of Jackson’s location, you are recommended by Police to call 911.