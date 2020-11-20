Fulton police asking for public’s help finding armed robbery suspects

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton Police Department is asking anyone who has information on an armed robbery to give them a call.

The 911 call came in shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Along the 350 block of South Sixth Street, three males reportedly forced their way into a residence and assaulted a male and menaced a female and her child. The man assaulted received treatment at a local hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police believe the suspects are known to the victims and there is no known threat to the general public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-592-3426.