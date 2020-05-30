Fulton police officer put on leave after social media post about ‘Black Lives Matter’

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Fulton Police Department and Mayor Deana Micheals said Saturday they are looking into an officer’s social media post regarding the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

The post featured in an Instagram story Friday was screenshot and shared on Facebook and Twitter by several people who expressed distaste and outrage.

Instagram stories by design are only public for 24 hours after posting although the account associated with the post appears to have since been deleted.

Mayor Michaels shared a statement Saturday morning adding that “an internal investigation is underway.”

In a follow up, Mayor Michaels confirmed that the officer has been put on leave pending the investigation results.

That statement is below:

We are aware of a situation regarding a social media post by a member of the Fulton PD.An investigation is underway and the officer has been put on leave pending the results of the investigation. We take this matter very seriously and expect to have the investigation complete in the coming days. Mayor Deana Michaels, Fulton Mayor

Michaels said she learned about the post Friday night.

The post comes at a time of heightened tension between law enforcement and African-American community, following the death of George Floyd.

A Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has now been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter after an arrest video showed him with a knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck. Three other officers may also be facing charges.

In the video, Floyd can be heard saying he couldn’t breathe.