FULTON, New York (WSYR-TV) — The labor shortage continues to hit all industries, and law enforcement was no exception.

Fulton Police Chief Michael Curtis has been on the Fulton Police Force for 22 years, and in his nine months as Chief, he’s pointing out what makes his department stand out.

“As a small department, we’re able to connect to each and every officer. You’re not just a number here,” Chief Curtis said.

Recruitment and training are especially important now as officers move out.

“Officers don’t often stay past twenty years and we need to fill those vacancies and we have a lot of those vacancies coming up so as we fill the ones open now. We are expecting in the next two years we’ll have another group of officers that were hired together retiring, so we’ll have probably over a dozen openings over the next two years,” Chief Curtis explained.

Being a small to mid-sized department, the Chief said there are ways to become involved in the community quickly.

“There’s ample opportunity with special details, special assignments and we’re going to know exactly who you are. It’s a tight-knit group that works together on a daily basis, we see each other often, live in the community, live in the region, participate out of work together as families, they know each other’s families “

The Department is also looking to expand its K9 unit and Bike Patrol unit.

While you don’t have to be a City of Fulton Resident to be part of this department, Chief Curtis said it’s one of the most rewarding things to work within your community.

“During difficult times, the community, the citizens here have reached out to us, they’ve given us food, they’re very supportive.”

Candidates must be 19-34 years old (age 20 at appointment date), have a high school diploma or equivalent, be U.S. citizens, and hold a valid New York driver’s license.

If you’re interested in becoming an officer, the deadline for the next civil service exam is August 7.

If you’d like to join Fulton’s team click here.