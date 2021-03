(WSYR-TV) -- The numbers calling your phone may be different, but the motive is likely the same. Someone on the other end is hoping you share personal information. The list is long, sometimes it's someone saying they're with the IRS, Social Security Administration, and even threatening arrest.

"That's a red flag," said Captain James Nightingale with Camillus Police. "That's not going to happen. The IRS is not going to come to you. First of all, if the IRS is coming to your business and your home, due to having some tax issues, it's because you've already received a letter in the mail from them."