FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Each Fulton Police officer will now wear a bodycam thanks to drug seizure funds.
Fulton Police have had bodycams for nearly a decade, but not every officer wore one.
Now, the department is expanding the program and hoping it will help improve the trust between police and the community.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Heartbreaking letters to Santa reveal pandemic’s toll on children
- Fulton Police expand bodycam program due to drug seizure funds
- Athlete of the Week: Meg Hair looking to make the most of lost season
- Numerous NY county executives pleading for federal relief
- What if state aid falls through for the Syracuse City School District?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App