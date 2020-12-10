Fulton Police expand bodycam program due to drug seizure funds

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Each Fulton Police officer will now wear a bodycam thanks to drug seizure funds.

Fulton Police have had bodycams for nearly a decade, but not every officer wore one.

Now, the department is expanding the program and hoping it will help improve the trust between police and the community.

