FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing early Saturday morning at the 500 block of Ontario Street.

Upon arrival, Police located a 35-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. She is currently in stable condition.

There have been no arrests made at this time. Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the Fulton County Police Department at (315) 592-3426.