Fulton police officer fired for social media post

FULTON, NY, (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton has fired one of its police officers after a controversial social media post referencing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, the police department began investigating the post when it was brought to the city’s attention late Friday.

“On the night of May 29th, we learned of an incident involving an officer and a social media post. The Police Chief and I worked to take immediate action on this issue. An investigation was initiated to determine the circumstances and our next steps.” Michael’s continued, “The investigation is now complete, the Police and Fire Commission has met and the City of Fulton has moved forward with the process of termination of this officer.

In the post to Instagram, the officer said “Black lives only matter to black people unless they are killed by a white person.”

Police have not officially released the officer’s name.

Michaels says she has zero-tolerance for ” actions and behaviors that shake the public confidence or question the trust of those who are tasked with serving our community and protecting our community.”

Police Chief Craig Westbrook says this is not a reflection of the entire Fulton Police Department. “The social media posts in question do not represent the values of the Fulton Police Department. They diminish the trust and the relationship established between the police department and the community. We appreciate the community being proactive in bringing this matter to our attention. We take these matters seriously and will continue to serve the community with the highest level of professionalism.”

