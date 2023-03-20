FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A veteran officer of the Fulton Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for driving drunk nearly three times the legal limit.

Lieutenant Sean Hanks has worked for the Fulton Police Department for 19 years, according to a department spokesperson.

Hanks, of Pulaski, was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI on Saturday by New York State Troopers, after he crashed his car off I-81 in the Town of Richland.

Troopers say the crash caused heavy damage to the front of the vehicle, but Hanks was not hurt.

Hanks appeared drunk, Troopers claim, and sobriety tests showed his blood alcohol content as .22%.

Troopers also charged Hanks’ wife, Monica Hanks, with DWI. Investigators say she drove to the crash scene to assist her husband.

Both are due back in court on April 2.

Fulton Police Spokesperson Sergeant Lucas Hollenbeck says, “Hanks is on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of an internal investigation. Due to this being a personnel matter, the Fulton Police can not comment further on the investigation.”