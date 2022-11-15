FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Members of the Fulton Police Department are showing their support to local military families by wearing camouflage pants and custom T-shirts this November.

The act is to show honor for Veterans and Military Family Appreciation Month.

“These special uniforms salute both the veterans and families in our community, as well as the members of our police department who have also served in our country’s military,” said Mayor Deana Michaels. “We salute them and their families for their commitments to our community and to our country.”

Fulton Police Chief Michael Curtis said that all officers in the department are allowed to wear these special uniforms in November to show united support as a department.

“It’s so important that as a department and as a city we show visible support for those who served our countries, and the families that are an integral part of that service,” Curtis said.