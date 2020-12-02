Fulton schedules virtual tree lighting

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton has scheduled its annual Christmas tree lighting event for December 9. But like so many events this year, the tree lighting will be virtual.
You can watch the event at 5 p.m at Facebook.com/FultonParksandRec. Or you can drive by. You can drive in the southbound lane of South 1st Street, from Oneida Street to Broadway. You can see the tree, wave to Santa, and see city police and fire vehicles flashing their emergency lights. Free candy canes will be distributed.
Mayor Deana Michaels says “My top priority will always be the safety of the residents of the City of Fulton. While we can’t gather together this year in our traditional ways, we can still celebrate the joy of the Christmas Season. We will remain safe and responsible, while we commemorate the Christmas season in a festive and fun way for all. I look forward to everyone joining us both virtually and for the drive by viewing.”
