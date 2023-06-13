FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning June 29, the City of Fulton will be bringing back a handful of entertainers to the lakeside and riverside venues.

To kick off the series, the Fulton Community Band will take on Bullhead Point on June 29.

Bullhead Point Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m., and Canal Landing Gazebo Friday concerts start at 6:30 p.m.

Schedule:

Canal Landing Gazebo:

June 30 – Sounds of Brass

July 7 – Open

July 14 – Fulton Community Dixie Land Band

July 21 – Mark Wahl

July 28 – Open

Aug. 4 – Alan Howe

Aug 11 – Fulton Jazz Festival

Aug. 18 – Joe Cortini

Aug. 25 – Drew Frech

Bullhead Point Pavilion:

June 29 – Fulton Community Band

July 6 – Fulton Community Band

July 13 – After Six

July 20 – Fulton Community Band

July 27 – Open

Aug. 3 – Fulton Community Band

Aug. 10 – Jazz Fest

Aug. 17 – Fulton Community Band

Aug. 24 – Open

Aug. 31 – Fulton Community Band

“Although some seating is available, we encourage all who attend to bring their own lawn chairs,” said Chris Waldron, Fulton’s director of parks and recreation. “We’re looking forward to a sunny, musical summer by the lake and the river here in Fulton.”

For further information, contact Waldron at: 315-592-2474, or at their website.