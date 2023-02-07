FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from Fulton Junior High School has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of items from the school and unregistered weapons were found inside his residence.

In January, the City of Fulton Police began an investigation on a teacher who was allegedly stealing from the school, and after a month-long investigation, on Tuesday, February 7 the suspect 42-year-old Jesse R. Weigand of Oswego, turned himself in.

Weigand was a veteran technology and shop teacher who was found during the investigation to have stolen multiple items from the school, including, but not limited to tools, consumable tool goods, and furniture.

On at least one occasion, Weigand had students load some of the stolen items into his personal vehicle during school and on January 26, a search warrant was executed at his home in the Town of Oswego, where stolen items were found.

Fulton Police believe that the theft happened over at least the last three years and the approximate value of the items stolen is $13,469.24, however, that number may actually be higher.

During the course of the search warrant at Weigand’s residence, police also discovered that he possessed several illegal weapons and ammunition magazines, including 9 rifles that qualified as assault weapons, and which were not registered or otherwise legally possessed.

In addition to Weigand’s illegal assault weapons, he possessed 91 high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, in the form of rifle and pistol magazines, which all were illegally possessed in New York State, had the capacity to hold between 15 and 60 rounds of ammunition and 48 of them were fully loaded.

The Fulton Police Department has charged Weigand with the following charges:

1 count of Grand Larceny 3rd Degree – Class D Felony

3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child — Class A Misdemeanor

11 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree – Class D Felony

Weigand was transported to the Oswego County Jail after he turned himself in where he will be arraigned Tuesday evening during Centralized Arraignment.

If anyone has further information that could assist in this investigation, they are asked to contact Sgt. Lucas Hollenbeck at the Fulton Police Department.