TOWN OF GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Fulton teenagers were involved in a crash in Oswego County on Sunday night, April 30, that took the life of one and critically injured the other.

The crash happened along NY 48 between Wybron and Wilcox Road in the Town of Granby in Oswego County, killing 17-year-old Rylee Bartlett and critically injuring 16-year-old, Brady Niver.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:35 p.m., Bartlett was driving a 2010 Dodge Journey northbound on NY-48 when the car entered the southbound lane.

Bartlett collided with a Chrysler Town and Country that was traveling southbound.

The Sheriff’s Office said two people in their 70s were in the minivan that was hit. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A vigil was held Monday night, May 1, at 7 p.m. in the G. Ray Bodley gymnasium to honor Bartlett who died in the crash. Vigil attendee’s wore pink in her honor.

The Fulton City School District confirmed that Bartlett and Niver attended G. Ray Bodley High School. The district’s superintendent said the Crisis Response Team and counselors were being made available to help students grieve.