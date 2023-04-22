FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The heroic actions of 14-year-old Aiden Carter of Fulton landed him the NYS Senate Liberty Award. It’s the highest honor the NYS Senate can bestow on a citizen. Senator John Mannion presented the award to Carter on Friday.

Last September, Aiden and his father, Joshua Carter helped rescue a man from his burning car. The two had been on their way home traveling on Interstate 481 near the Phoenix exit, when they saw a car on fire with the driver still inside.

“It was just, we got to help this guy,” said Carter.

That was the only thing on the teen’s mind after seeing the crash unfold.

“This little white car in the other lane just turned and went straight over, and crashed straight into the bridge,” said Carter.

Carter was only 13 at the time of the crash. He was the first one to call 911, while his father helped pull the man from his burning car.

“I was mainly hoping that this guy was ok. I mean the fire was kind of disconcerting,” said Carter.

Seven months later, that daring rescue and heroic actions by Aiden and his father have not gone unnoticed.

“This is a small token of my appreciation and I think the communities appreciation to be able to say to you Aiden, thank you,” said Senator John Mannion.

“I don’t think what I did should get me an award this big, but otherwise its really nice to have,” said Carter.

Aiden’s father, Joshua says he is proud of his son and very thankful for his bravery being recognized.

“You can do the achievement but if nobody recognizes it then it still doesn’t happen to get that recognition where its deserved. So certainly appreciate that as well,” said Joshua Carter.

Aiden already has big plans for the future. Just like his dad, he wants to join the military.