Fulton to help city organizations in ‘Give Back, Give Thanks’ campaign

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and the Common Council announced Saturday that the city will use APRA funding to help nonprofits, clubs and organizations in the area.

The ‘Give Back, Give Thanks’ campaign will run through November. Organizations will get a total of $50k split between them. $45k coming from APRA funds and an additional $5k coming from the city.

“Local not for profits and service organizations offer vital services in the community that supports veterans’ services, the arts, childcare, sports and recreation programming, ADA services and more. I am pleased that we can offer support to further their initiatives.”

The campaign will also include highlighting the recipients through a PR campaign and working with the Fulton Community Development agency to determine grant programs that can be offered.

Further campaign updates will be highlighted on social media and on the City of Fulton website: FultonNY.Org.