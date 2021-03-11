Fulton unveils new animal control program

This Dec. 31, 2020 photo provided by Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) in Santa Barbara County shows Patches who had been missing since Jan. 9, 2018, and believed killed along with her owner in the Montecito debris flow disaster is seen at the Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Patches a calico was brought in as a stray last month and a microchip scan revealed her identity. (Jillian Title/Animal Shelter Assistance Program via AP)

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton announced Thursday a new plan for dealing with stray dogs and cats.

Instead of employing a full-time animal control officer as in the past, the city announced it was partnering with the SPCA, Oswego Animal Shelter and local trappers to handle various animal an nuisance complaints.

d“The adoption of an Animal Control Program instead of just employing a dog control officer is intended to bring the community a comprehensive program that is able to address all of the animal-related issues in the City of Fulton.” said Deputy Police Chief Michael Curtis. “This program will bring community engagement through enhanced services and public education. The goal is to be proactive while serving the community, as we strive for long-erm prevention of

animal-related issues and crimes.”

From left to right: Mayor Deana M. Michaels, Police Chief Westbrook, Sargent Hollenbeck, Officer Humez and Oswego County SPCA President Tanya Semchenko.



Mayor Deana Michaels added, “We understand and appreciate the community’s concerns voiced

over the past year. We wanted to get this right and not simply react. So we listened to the community, worked with experts in the field and created partnerships that will be vital to the program’s success. We are delivering a program that addresses the overall welfare of the animals as well as educates us all on best practices. I have to give much credit to Deputy Chief Curtis who spent many months pulling this together.”

The City has also partnered with local animal shelters and the SPCA to assist with stray or abandoned dogs and cats and have a protocol in place for instances including emergency, non-emergency, criminal or hoarding.