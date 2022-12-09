FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Fulton police were in-contact with someone who said that they had been sexually abused over the span of seven years.

On November 3, Fulton police began an investigation into this allegation. From this, they learned that the victim had been subjected to sexual intercourse and other sexual acts.

On December 9, two arrests were made.

47-year-old Gen E. Watson, of Fulton, and Gilbert R. Coffey, of Fulton, were both arrested with multiple charges.

Watson was charged with:

One count of Criminal Sex Act 2nd Degree– Class D Felony

One count of Incest in the 2nd Degree – Class D Felony

One count of Sex Abuse 3rd degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Coffey was charged with:

One count of Criminal Sex Act 2nd Degree– Class D Felony

One count of Rape in the 2nd Degree – Class D Felony

One count of Sex Abuse 3rd degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Watson and Gilbert were taken to the Oswego County Jail, where they will be arraigned on December 9, during Centralized Arraignment.