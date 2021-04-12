Fulton woman arrested for endangering the welfare of her children twice in one week

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fulton Police arrested Cyndal M. Fredenburg on Monday for endangering the welfare of a child for the second time in a week.

It is alleged that on April 4, 2021, she provided inadequate supervision of her children, leading to her one-year-old child falling from a second-story window at her residence.

The child sustained a head wound that required emergency treatment at the hospital.

On April 7, 2021, she was arrested for the first time. Fredenburg was arraigned in Fulton County City Court by Judge Hawthorne and released on her own recognizance.

On April 12, 2021, she was arrested for an alleged incident the day before. She is accused of again providing inadequate supervision of her children, allowing her four-year-old to wanter from her residence.

The child was unattended in a park a few blocks away and the mother was not aware until police retired the child around 10 minutes after he left the house.

Christopher W. Fredenburg, the child’s father, was also home during the incident and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Both parents were held and arraigned by Fulton County City Court and released on their own recognizance.

Child Protective Services were notified of both incidents when they occurred. At this time the children remain in the custody of their parents.