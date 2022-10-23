SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did you pick more apples than you know what to do with at the orchard this year? It’s okay, it was in the name of fall, it’s understandable.
But, it is also understandable if you’re looking to expand your fall palette away from apple crisp and apple sauce. Although they are undeniable classics, there are other options out there.
Here are some alternative avenues you could take, and try out these recipes!
Caramel apple crumb cake
Like a sister dessert to apple crisp, caramel apple crumb cake brings another dish to the table that incorporates a crumble on top!
This gooey dessert is a little time consuming, but totally worth it. Broken into three parts, you must prep for the cake, for the crumble and then for the filling and icing.
NBC’s Today wrote up an easy recipe to follow.
You’ll need:
Cake
- Three Cox or Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into small cubes
- Eight ounces (1 cup) plus 3 tablespoons caster (superfine) sugar, divided
- Nine ounces (2¼ sticks) unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing
- Three medium eggs
- Two cups self-rising flour
- Half a teaspoon of baking powder
- One fourth teaspoon of ground cinnamon
Crumble
- One third stick of unsalted butter
- To ounces of all-purpose flour
- One heaping tablespoon soft light brown sugar
- One third cup of chopped hazelnuts
Filling and Icing
- Two Coz apples, peeled, cored and thinly slices
- One ounce caster sugar
- Nine ounces unsalted butter, softened and divided
- Half of a 13.4 ounce tin of dulce de leche or caramel
- One cup powdered sugar
To get to the rest of the recipe, you can find it on Today’s website.
Apple cinnamon rolls
Although a longer dessert to make, these apple cinnamon rolls are nothing short of a cozy fall morning with every bite.
You’ll need:
Ingredients:
- One cup of warm milk
- Two and a fourth teaspoons of dry yeast
- One tablespoon of brown sugar
- Four tablespoons on salted butter, at room temperature
- Three large eggs
- Three and a half to four cups of all-purpose flour
- Half a teaspoon of kosher salt
Apple Filling:
- Two Honeycrisp apples, chopped
- Half a cup of brown sugar
- One fourth a cup of granulated sugar
- One tablespoon cinnamon
- Six tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature
Brown Butter Maple Icing
- Four tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature
- Six ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- One fourth cup maple syrup
- Two to three cups of powdered sugar
- Two teaspoons vanilla extract
To see the rest of the instructions, Half Baked Harvest posted a recipe for these rolls that are to die for.
Chocolate covered apple slices
This apple revamp recipe is fun because there are so many options you could create when making them. There’s a topping for every person out there!
You’ll need:
- Your favorite apples
- Chocolate (chips)
- Coconut oil
- Any sort of toppings you desire
- Nuts
- Sprinkles
- Peanut Butter
- Caramel
- Coconut
For an official recipe, filled with tips, Crowded Kitchen has a useful one!
Apple rose pies
This handheld apple dessert is not only delicious, but pretty too. Each individually wrapped rose pie is worth all the patience and time.
You’ll need:
- One flaky pie crust
- Six honey crisp apples
- One fourth cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Three tablespoons butter
- Half a cup of packed brown sugar
- Five table spoons of seedless raspberry jam
- One to two small drops red food coloring
The Kitchn posted their own version of this recipe for you to follow!
Caramel apple dip
The name explains itself. Caramel dip for your apples, but with a few more ingredients! Kicking up classic and caramel a couple of notches.
You’ll need:
- Cream cheese
- Sugar
- Container of caramel dip or thick caramel sauce
- Toffee bits
With just these four ingredients, you can follow Dinner At The Zoo’s recipe for caramel apple dip!
Apple hand pies
The name may be deceiving, but these hand pies are also known as apple turnovers! A classic and easy dessert that’ll be the perfect send off to any meal.
You’ll need:
- Two tablespoons butter
- Two large green apples
- Peeled
- Cored
- Cut into chunks
- Two tablespoons brown sugar
- One fourth cup white sugar
- One fourth teaspoon salt
- One and one half teaspoons ground cinnamon, or to taste
- One teaspoon water, or more if needed
- One pound prepared pie dough, cut into four pieces
- One egg
- Two teaspoons milk
- One teaspoon white sugar, or as needed
Allrecipes gives us their take on this fall dessert!
Candy apple slices
Individually sliced candy apples sounds much better than trying to combat a candy apple in its entirety. Similar to the chocolate covered apple slices, these treats are easier to share and customize.
You’ll need:
- Cooking spray
- Two cups sugar
- One cup light corn syrup
- One two-ounce box cinnamon candy
- Few drops of red food coloring
- Chopped peanuts
- Shredded coconut
- Assorted candies
- Two firm apples, such as Jonathan or Fuji
- Two firm Granny Smith Apples
Trisha Yearwood, with the Food Network shares her recipe with us.