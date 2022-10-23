SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did you pick more apples than you know what to do with at the orchard this year? It’s okay, it was in the name of fall, it’s understandable.

But, it is also understandable if you’re looking to expand your fall palette away from apple crisp and apple sauce. Although they are undeniable classics, there are other options out there.

Here are some alternative avenues you could take, and try out these recipes!

Caramel apple crumb cake

Like a sister dessert to apple crisp, caramel apple crumb cake brings another dish to the table that incorporates a crumble on top!

This gooey dessert is a little time consuming, but totally worth it. Broken into three parts, you must prep for the cake, for the crumble and then for the filling and icing.

NBC’s Today wrote up an easy recipe to follow.

You’ll need:

Cake

Three Cox or Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and cut into small cubes

Eight ounces (1 cup) plus 3 tablespoons caster (superfine) sugar, divided

Nine ounces (2¼ sticks) unsalted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

Three medium eggs

Two cups self-rising flour

Half a teaspoon of baking powder

One fourth teaspoon of ground cinnamon

Crumble

One third stick of unsalted butter

To ounces of all-purpose flour

One heaping tablespoon soft light brown sugar

One third cup of chopped hazelnuts

Filling and Icing

Two Coz apples, peeled, cored and thinly slices

One ounce caster sugar

Nine ounces unsalted butter, softened and divided

Half of a 13.4 ounce tin of dulce de leche or caramel

One cup powdered sugar

To get to the rest of the recipe, you can find it on Today’s website.

Apple cinnamon rolls

Although a longer dessert to make, these apple cinnamon rolls are nothing short of a cozy fall morning with every bite.

You’ll need:

Ingredients:

One cup of warm milk

Two and a fourth teaspoons of dry yeast

One tablespoon of brown sugar

Four tablespoons on salted butter, at room temperature

Three large eggs

Three and a half to four cups of all-purpose flour

Half a teaspoon of kosher salt

Apple Filling:

Two Honeycrisp apples, chopped

Half a cup of brown sugar

One fourth a cup of granulated sugar

One tablespoon cinnamon

Six tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature

Brown Butter Maple Icing

Four tablespoons salted butter, at room temperature

Six ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

One fourth cup maple syrup

Two to three cups of powdered sugar

Two teaspoons vanilla extract

To see the rest of the instructions, Half Baked Harvest posted a recipe for these rolls that are to die for.

Chocolate covered apple slices

This apple revamp recipe is fun because there are so many options you could create when making them. There’s a topping for every person out there!

You’ll need:

Your favorite apples

Chocolate (chips)

Coconut oil

Any sort of toppings you desire Nuts Sprinkles Peanut Butter Caramel Coconut



For an official recipe, filled with tips, Crowded Kitchen has a useful one!

Apple rose pies

This handheld apple dessert is not only delicious, but pretty too. Each individually wrapped rose pie is worth all the patience and time.

You’ll need:

One flaky pie crust

Six honey crisp apples

One fourth cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice

Three tablespoons butter

Half a cup of packed brown sugar

Five table spoons of seedless raspberry jam

One to two small drops red food coloring

The Kitchn posted their own version of this recipe for you to follow!

Caramel apple dip

The name explains itself. Caramel dip for your apples, but with a few more ingredients! Kicking up classic and caramel a couple of notches.

You’ll need:

Cream cheese

Sugar

Container of caramel dip or thick caramel sauce

Toffee bits

With just these four ingredients, you can follow Dinner At The Zoo’s recipe for caramel apple dip!

Apple hand pies

The name may be deceiving, but these hand pies are also known as apple turnovers! A classic and easy dessert that’ll be the perfect send off to any meal.

You’ll need:

Two tablespoons butter

Two large green apples Peeled Cored Cut into chunks

Two tablespoons brown sugar

One fourth cup white sugar

One fourth teaspoon salt

One and one half teaspoons ground cinnamon, or to taste

One teaspoon water, or more if needed

One pound prepared pie dough, cut into four pieces

One egg

Two teaspoons milk

One teaspoon white sugar, or as needed

Allrecipes gives us their take on this fall dessert!

Candy apple slices

Individually sliced candy apples sounds much better than trying to combat a candy apple in its entirety. Similar to the chocolate covered apple slices, these treats are easier to share and customize.

You’ll need:

Cooking spray

Two cups sugar

One cup light corn syrup

One two-ounce box cinnamon candy

Few drops of red food coloring

Chopped peanuts

Shredded coconut

Assorted candies

Two firm apples, such as Jonathan or Fuji

Two firm Granny Smith Apples

Trisha Yearwood, with the Food Network shares her recipe with us.