Fund created for City of Watertown firefighter hospitalized during training at State Academy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fund has been established for City of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse following a medical emergency he suffered during training at the New York State Fire Academy.

Morse, from LaFargeville, New York, was enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the State Academy in Montour Falls when he suffered a medical emergency. He was transported to Schuyler Hospital and then airlifted to Robert Packer in Sayre, Pennsylvania.

The Watertown Firefighter’s Benevolent Association created a fund for Morse’s recovery, with all monies going to Morse and his family.

Those wishing to donate to the Morse family can send gifts to the following addresses and by adding “Peyton Morse” to the memo line:

Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association / Peyton Morse Fund

Watertown Savings Bank

111 Clinton St Watertown, NY 13601

Or:

Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association

Peyton Morse Fund

224 S Massey St Watertown NY 13601

The cause of More’s condition has yet to be confirmed and the incident is currently under investigation by State Police.