Funding available for small business in City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego is making $150,000 available to small businesses. Grant funding is through the Oswego REVIVAL Business Grant program.

To be eligible, businesses must demonstrate a continued hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic, that prevented the business from reopening.

Funding is also being made available for new businesses looking to open soon, businesses looking to expand, or relocate in the City of Oswego in 2021.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve supported existing small businesses using loan funding, grant funding and other economic initiatives. Now, we aim to help those businesses still unable to reopen due to mounting costs, revenue shortfalls and other pandemic-related issues. We also intend to revive the momentum we experienced pre-pandemic, introducing new businesses to our community and assisting existing businesses with expansion or relocation projects,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Downtown Oswego is in the midst of a true revival and ensuring continued growth and success is key to building on our accomplishments. This funding will allow city government to assist with critical projects as we work to aid our local, small business community and keep moving Oswego forward,” Barlow said.

“Oswego’s small businesses are an integral part of the unique fabric and identity of our community and the REVIVAL grant program will help to deliver support to those businesses when they need it most,” said 3rd Ward Councilor Kevin Hill. “Since Mayor Barlow took office, we have seen unprecedented levels of development throughout Oswego, including a complete transformation of our core downtown and significant growth within our small business community, and it’s incumbent upon us to do what we can to protect that forward trajectory,” Hill said.

Each business looking to reopen will be eligible for $10,000 maximum. New or expanding businesses are able to receive up to $25,000. Grant funding has been made possible by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, which awarded the City of Oswego $1.89 million.

Applications can be submitted in person or by email. Anyone interested should contact the City of Oswego Office of Economic Development.

In-Person Applications 44 East Bridge Street Email Applications To nemmons@oswegony.org Questions? Call 315-343-3795

The application can also be found online by clicking here.