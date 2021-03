A healthcare worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at the Brussels Expo center in Brussels, Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Expo is one of the largest vaccination centers in Belgium. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Emergency funding is coming to community health centers across the state, including three in Central New York.

East Hill Family Medical in Auburn is set to receive over $1.5 million

Northern Oswego County Health Services is set to receive over $4.1 million

Syracuse Community Health Center will receive close to $4.7 million

The money will be used to expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for underserved populations.