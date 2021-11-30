Funding from the Community Foundation help families sign up for expanded tax credits

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year PEACE, Inc. helps people who are income eligible file their taxes at no cost.

“We have a new location that’s open year round on East Fayette Street, near the Housing Visions Corridor,” said Todd Goehle, the Community Engagement Director for PEACE Inc. “So we’re at a location where there’s free parking, bus routes so it’s easily accessible.”

For a number of reasons, some families and individuals aren’t filing.

“A number of people due to income don’t regularly file, so that’s one issue,” Goehle explained. “We also see issues in terms of language barriers.”

The Central New York Community Foundation received a $50,000 grant from the EITC Funders Network that it’s matching to help groups like PEACE, Inc. reach that group because they are missing the opportunity to receive the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Child Tax Credit. Some families may be eligible for the Child Tax Credit worth up to $3,600 per child.

“Here in Syracuse there’s between 1,400 and 2,500 in the larger Onondaga County area, families, children who could qualify for this,” explained Frank Ridzi, the Vice President of Community Investment at the Community Foundation. “So this is a big number of people and it’s an all hands on deck moment.”

The funds will be used for volunteer recruitment and to get the word so the community is aware of these services.

PEACE, Inc. is able to provide free tax prep to the community because it relies on volunteers. That’s something they’re in need of.

“The more volunteers that we have to provide tax services, the more tax services we can provide for our clients. We provide full training,” Goehle explained.

If you think you’re eligible, Ridzi said, “It costs you nothing to just go ahead and fill out the paperwork.”

PEACE, Inc’s free tax prep location:

1201 E. Fayette Street, Suite 22

Syracuse, NY 13210

taxes@peace-caa.org

Call: (315) 634-3756 or visit https://www.peace-caa.org/programs-services/individuals-families-services/taxes/