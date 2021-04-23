Funding up to $2 million for combating food insecurity statewide

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, students discard food at the end of their lunch period as part of a lunch waste composting program at an elementary school in Connecticut. A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced globally each year is wasted. That amounts to 931 million tons of food, or about double what researchers believed was being wasted a decade ago. And most of the waste — or 61% — happens in households, while food service accounts for 26% and retailers account for 13%. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Friday that the DEC is adding half a million dollars to the $1.5 million previously announced to help reduce food waste and combat food insecurity statewide.

The funds support the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Act which goes into effect in January 2022, and are part of a statewide effort to increase food donations to hungry New Yorkers and encourage food recycling to help prevent landfilling of food scraps.

The announcement was made during the State’s week-long celebration of Earth Day 2021.