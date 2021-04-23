Funding up to $2 million for combating food insecurity statewide

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Friday that the DEC is adding half a million dollars to the $1.5 million previously announced to help reduce food waste and combat food insecurity statewide.
The funds support the Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Act which goes into effect in January 2022, and are part of a statewide effort to increase food donations to hungry New Yorkers and encourage food recycling to help prevent landfilling of food scraps.
The announcement was made during the State’s week-long celebration of Earth Day 2021.