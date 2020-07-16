Fundraiser brunch and drag show to support Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital scheduled for Saturday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Springside Inn is set to host its second annual Drag Brunch fundraiser to support Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital on Saturday.
The Drag Brunch is exactly what it sounds like, a drag show and brunch, all to support the children’s hospital.
The fundraiser will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Springside Inn located at 6141 West Lake Rd. in Auburn. Tickets are $35 dollars and they include a brunch with a tip included for your server, a donation to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, and a drag show.
Last year’s Drag Brunch raised over $4,000 for the children’s hospital.
To purchase tickets for this year’s Drag Brunch, call Thom Barron at 315-729-3365.
