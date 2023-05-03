UPDATE: 12 p.m. 5-3-2023 The date of the drawings has been extended until May 21. An earlier version of this story listed the drawing date as May 14.
FULTON. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She only worked there a year, but Riley Bartlett had a big impact on the workers at Mimi’s Drive-In in Fulton.
As a way to give back to the families of Riley and Brady Niver, Mimi’s kicked off a basket fundraiser Wednesday to raise money for the families.
Here are the details if you would like to help out:
- Basket raffle tickets are $2.00 each or three tickets for $5.00
- Folks can buy as many as they’d like now until May 14
- Mimi’s is taking monetary donations as well
- Drawings: Sunday, May 21 after Mimi’s closes in the afternoon