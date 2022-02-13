(WSYR-TV) — Troy Eames, who was shot and killed by his father last week, will be laid to rest Saturday, February 19, 10 a.m. at Pope John XXIII Catholic Church.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 18, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the same venue.

In his obituary, Troy, 21, was described as “a kind, loving and sensitive soul. He always wanted to please people and cared for everyone he loved. He will be sadly missed but will always be remembered as ‘Momma’s Boy’.”

Troy’s mother Karen, who was also shot last week, is still listed in fair condition at the hospital as of Saturday.

The obituary states that those who are interested in making a contribution in Troy’s name can do so to Pope John XXIII Catholic Church.

There has also been a GoFundMe set up for the Eames family. So far, over $89,000 has been donated.