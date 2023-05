(WSYR-TV) — Funeral services for Rylee Bartlett, the teen killed in a car accident in Fulton, will be held this week.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home followed by burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, County Route 45, Volney.